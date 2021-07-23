Hyper Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,264.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $607,082.27 and $1,264.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.