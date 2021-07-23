Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

