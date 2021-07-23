Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,998,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

