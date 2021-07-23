Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 13,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

HII opened at $202.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

