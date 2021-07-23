HSBC Reiterates “$23.76” Price Target for BP (NYSE:BP)

HSBC set a $23.76 price target on BP (NYSE:BP) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded BP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.48.

Shares of BP opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in BP by 735.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

