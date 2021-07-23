HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Fan Yu acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,678,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

