HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,179,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,462,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,463,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

