HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUCKU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

