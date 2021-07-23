HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,900,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Shares of DTOCU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.