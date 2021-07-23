Hound Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,315,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000.

Shares of NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

