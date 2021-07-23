Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

