Hound Partners LLC Invests $994,000 in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,970,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,473,000.

SPTKU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

