Hound Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $9,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.