Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,362 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

