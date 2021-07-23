Horizon Protocol Trading 16% Higher This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $259,438.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00100212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.22 or 1.00172525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

