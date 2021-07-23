Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

