Hope Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HOPE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

