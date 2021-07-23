Homrich & Berg Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

