Homrich & Berg Sells 751 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,310,000 after purchasing an additional 294,694 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Linde by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Linde by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Linde stock opened at $295.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

