Homrich & Berg Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after buying an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $218.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.