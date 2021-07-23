Homrich & Berg Buys 7,335 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 251,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 293.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 482,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 359,787 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

