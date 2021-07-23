Homrich & Berg Acquires 115,260 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 397.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ARCC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

