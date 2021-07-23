Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 974,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.
In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)
Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.
