Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.40. 974,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

