Holocene Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 939.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Domtar worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $55.12 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

