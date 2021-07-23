Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cabot by 3,738.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBT opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

