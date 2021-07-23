Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 460.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT opened at $45.00 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

