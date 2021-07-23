Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PING. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 774.67 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.