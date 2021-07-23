Holocene Advisors LP Buys 19,944 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 301.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $15,080,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $85.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

