Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,149 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,149 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 1.2% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NCR worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. 14,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

