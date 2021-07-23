Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird Sells 31,505 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Melissa Baird sold 31,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $332,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 5,396,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

