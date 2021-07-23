Hill Path Capital LP Buys 269,106 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,106 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 1.6% of Hill Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hill Path Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 4,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,618. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.