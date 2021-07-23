High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.33. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 10,749 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$68.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

