Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.74. 16,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $150.65.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

