Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

HCCI opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $661.87 million, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

