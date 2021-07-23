HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €73.95. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.