Head-To-Head Review: ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Elanco Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 3,304.72 -$79.98 million ($0.38) -6.05 Elanco Animal Health $3.27 billion 5.21 -$560.10 million $0.47 76.66

ZIOPHARM Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elanco Animal Health. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -61.89% -53.49% Elanco Animal Health -14.83% 4.26% 2.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 2 1 0 2.33 Elanco Animal Health 0 4 7 0 2.64

ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.65%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus target price of $32.72, suggesting a potential downside of 9.18%. Given ZIOPHARM Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIOPHARM Oncology is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats ZIOPHARM Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc. engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine. The Companion Animal Disease Prevention category engages in the broadest parasiticide portfolios in the companion animal sector based on indications, species and formulations, with products that protect pets from worms, fleas and ticks. The Companion Animal Therapeutics category provides the details of broad pain and osteoarthritis portfolio across species, modes of action, indications and disease stages. The Food Animal Future Protein & Health category includes vaccines, nutritional enzymes and animal-only antibiotics, serves the growing demand for protein and includes innovative products in poultry and aquaculture production, where demand for animal health products is outpacing overall industry growth. It also focuses on developing functional nutritional health products that promote food animal health, including enzymes, probiotics and prebiotics. The Food Animal Ruminants & Swine category develops animal food products used in ruminant and swine production. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in Greenfield, IN.

