Head-To-Head Comparison: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster N/A N/A -$51.51 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.12 billion 6.10 $249.54 million $5.48 40.64

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ouster and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 62.18%. Nordson has a consensus price target of $243.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Nordson.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster N/A N/A N/A Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23%

Summary

Nordson beats Ouster on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

