Head-To-Head Analysis: The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Zadar Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Green Organic Dutchman -340.06% -13.47% -9.27% Zadar Ventures N/A -52.41% -45.36%

The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Zadar Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 7.38 -$136.27 million N/A N/A Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Zadar Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Green Organic Dutchman and Zadar Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Green Organic Dutchman 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Green Organic Dutchman beats Zadar Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

