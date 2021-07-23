HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.30-17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00-58.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.25 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.300-$17.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.86.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $246.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,866.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

