HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.86.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,141 shares of company stock worth $61,311,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

