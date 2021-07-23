HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $268.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $215.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.86.

NYSE:HCA opened at $246.79 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

