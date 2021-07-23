H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for H2O Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The stock has a market cap of C$180.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.18 million.

In other H2O Innovation news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.46, for a total value of C$984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,232,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,711,524.42.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

