Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

