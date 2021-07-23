Griffon (GFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFF opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

