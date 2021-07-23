Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

GNLN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,533 shares of company stock worth $515,882. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

