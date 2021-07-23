Greenhouse Funds LLLP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,034,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,965,000. Paysafe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.56% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,725,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. 32,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

