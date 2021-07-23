Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 347,163 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,163 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises approximately 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 1.34% of Green Dot worth $33,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 3,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

