Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 170,796 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 56.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,796 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $23,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 29,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.