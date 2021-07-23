Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires Shares of 409,719 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 409,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Opera alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 44,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,204. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58. Opera Limited has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 98.83%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.