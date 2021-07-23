Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Financial Review

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -5.27% -7.80% -3.95% TOMI Environmental Solutions 1.30% 2.07% 1.54%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 1 8 0 2.89 TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Plains and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.77 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -21.39 TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million 1.74 $4.39 million N/A N/A

TOMI Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Green Plains on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in the grain procurement, handling, and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Ingredients segment produces, trades in, and sells corn and soybean oil. The Partnership segment offers fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 31 ethanol storage facilities; 6 fuel terminal facilities; and a fleet of approximately 2,480 leased railcars. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

